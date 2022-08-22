This four bedroom detached family home is on the market for £465,000.

Situated in a popular development in Pudsey, the property is located within walking distance of many local amenities, and is also in the catchment area of several well regarded schools.

The house, which is arranged over two floors, is made up of an airy entrance hall, a modern fitted kitchen and a fantastic open plan lounge with patio doors leading into an extended conservatory.

Upstairs there are four good sized bedrooms, with the master bedroom benefitting from an en-suite. The house bathroom is also on this floor.

Outside, there is a lawned garden to the front of the house, a mature garden to the side and a gated garden to the rear with another lawned area, patio area and mature borders for privacy.

There is also a garage and a spacious driveway with ample parking space.

The property benefits from excellent transport links, with New Pudsey Railway Station nearby and access to the ring road to both Leeds and Bradford readily available.

For more information about this property please go to www.purplebricks.co.uk/.

