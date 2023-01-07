News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Look around this four bed family home in Chapel Allerton with a private study and garden

This extended four bedroom family home in Chapel Allerton is on the market £455,000.

By Abi Whistance
3 minutes ago

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac within reach of local amenities, the property boasts plenty of potential for a family with a number of good schools for all ages in the area. There are also frequent public transport links to the city centre and surrounding suburbs.Take a tour of the home below, or find out more on Purplebricks.

1. Updated by current owners

This beautifully presented four bedroom semi-detached home has been updated by the current owners.

Photo: Purplebricks

2. Modern kitchen diner

The property benefits from a modern kitchen diner with gorgeous wooden surfaces and contrasting red decor.

Photo: Purplebricks

3. Space for two seating areas

The generous lounge has seperate spaces for two seating areas, plus a bay window flooding the living room with natural light.

Photo: Purplebricks

4. Three double bedrooms

To the first floor are three double bedrooms, all with space for storage.

Photo: Purplebricks

