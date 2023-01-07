Leeds houses for sale: Look around this four bed family home in Chapel Allerton with a private study and garden
This extended four bedroom family home in Chapel Allerton is on the market £455,000.
Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac within reach of local amenities, the property boasts plenty of potential for a family with a number of good schools for all ages in the area. There are also frequent public transport links to the city centre and surrounding suburbs.Take a tour of the home below, or find out more on Purplebricks.
