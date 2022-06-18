This three bedroom stone-built house in Yeadon was recently put on the market for an asking price of £275,000

The house, which has off-street parking and a substantial extension to the rear, has a courtyard garden with plenty of space for outdoor seating and shrubbery.

On the ground floor is an attractive sitting room and an open plan kitchen and dining extension fitted with up-to-date appliances. There is also a vaulted cellar to the property, ideal for some extra storage.

On the first floor are the three bedrooms and house bathroom, which all benefit from double glazed windows and gas heating.

The house, located a short walk from the picturesque Yeadon Tarn, is in close proximity to Rufford Park Primary School and plenty of local amenities.

For more information about the property please head to the Hunters website or call 01132029923.

