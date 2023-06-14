Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Inside this spacious £175,000 three-bedroom home that would be perfect for commuters

This attractive family home sits in the heart of Middleton within easy access of motorway links including the M62 and M1, making it perfect for commuters.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 14th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

The home, on the market for just £175,000, would be ideal for growing families with good primary and secondary schools nearby. It features a beautiful garden, a double driveway and off-road parking.

It is being listed by estate agency Manning Stainton and could be a great choice for a first time buyer. Take a look inside...

The home, in Mount Pleasant, Middleton, is a decently sized property that would make a great home for a growing family.

1. Exterior

The home, in Mount Pleasant, Middleton, is a decently sized property that would make a great home for a growing family. Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen and extended dining space is fully fitted with a range of wall and base mounted units, as well as attractive work surfaces.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen and extended dining space is fully fitted with a range of wall and base mounted units, as well as attractive work surfaces. Photo: Manning Stainton

The open plan lounge flows beautifully into the kitchen.

3. Lounge

The open plan lounge flows beautifully into the kitchen. Photo: Manning Stainton

It is a stylishly designed space perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests.

4. Lounge

It is a stylishly designed space perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. Photo: Manning Stainton

