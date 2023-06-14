Leeds houses for sale: Inside this spacious £175,000 three-bedroom home that would be perfect for commuters
This attractive family home sits in the heart of Middleton within easy access of motorway links including the M62 and M1, making it perfect for commuters.
The home, on the market for just £175,000, would be ideal for growing families with good primary and secondary schools nearby. It features a beautiful garden, a double driveway and off-road parking.
It is being listed by estate agency Manning Stainton and could be a great choice for a first time buyer. Take a look inside...
