Leeds houses for sale: Inside this £830,000 four bedroom bungalow with expansive garden and private drive

This stunning four bedroom detached home is now on the market.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 7th May 2023, 07:50 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 07:50 BST

Fine and Country has brought to the market Stoneybeck, a most impressive four bedroom detached bungalow providing substantial and highly flexible accommodation situated on a generous sized plot.

Located in the heart of the highly regarded village of Thorner, this stunning home is accessed via security gates and is approached from an extensive driveway.

The property has newly hit the market at £830,000. Take a look inside...

This impressive four bedroom detached bungalow provides substantial and highly flexible accommodation.

1. Front Garden

This impressive four bedroom detached bungalow provides substantial and highly flexible accommodation. Photo: F&C

A welcoming reception hall gives access to a useful cloak’s cupboard and all the principal rooms of the property.

2. Entrance Hallway

A welcoming reception hall gives access to a useful cloak’s cupboard and all the principal rooms of the property. Photo: F&C

The elegant living room has a large picture window to the front elevation with two further windows to the side allowing for plenty of natural light.

3. Living Room

The elegant living room has a large picture window to the front elevation with two further windows to the side allowing for plenty of natural light. Photo: F&C

The living room also features a wonderful central fireplace housing a wood burning stove.

4. Living Room

The living room also features a wonderful central fireplace housing a wood burning stove. Photo: F&C

