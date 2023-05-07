Leeds houses for sale: Inside this £830,000 four bedroom bungalow with expansive garden and private drive
This stunning four bedroom detached home is now on the market.
Fine and Country has brought to the market Stoneybeck, a most impressive four bedroom detached bungalow providing substantial and highly flexible accommodation situated on a generous sized plot.
Located in the heart of the highly regarded village of Thorner, this stunning home is accessed via security gates and is approached from an extensive driveway.
The property has newly hit the market at £830,000. Take a look inside...
