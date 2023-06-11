Leeds houses for sale: Inside this £550,000 four-bedroom home in the heart of a desirable Leeds village
In a quiet cul-de-sac in the village of Shadwell sits this immaculate home with a south facing garden.
The modern family home, on the market for £550,000, has recently undergone an extensive refurbishment and is in the perfect condition to move straight into. With the well-regarded Shadwell Primary School nearby, it would be ideal for a young family. It is situated off Main Street and there is just a short walk to amenities like the post office and the Red Lion pub.
The home is being listed by Monroe Estate Agents. Take a look inside...
Page 1 of 3