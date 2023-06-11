Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Inside this £550,000 four-bedroom home in the heart of a desirable Leeds village

In a quiet cul-de-sac in the village of Shadwell sits this immaculate home with a south facing garden.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 11th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

The modern family home, on the market for £550,000, has recently undergone an extensive refurbishment and is in the perfect condition to move straight into. With the well-regarded Shadwell Primary School nearby, it would be ideal for a young family. It is situated off Main Street and there is just a short walk to amenities like the post office and the Red Lion pub.

The home is being listed by Monroe Estate Agents. Take a look inside...

The immaculate four-bedroom family home has a gorgeous south facing garden and sits in the heart of Shadwell village.

1. Exterior

The immaculate four-bedroom family home has a gorgeous south facing garden and sits in the heart of Shadwell village. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

A carefully designed open plan kitchen-diner features built in appliances, mood lighting, blinds and a feature radiator.

2. Kitchen

A carefully designed open plan kitchen-diner features built in appliances, mood lighting, blinds and a feature radiator. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

A modern utility with stone wall and contemporary WC incorporates stone feature walls and mood lighting.

3. Utility room

A modern utility with stone wall and contemporary WC incorporates stone feature walls and mood lighting. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

The open plan kitchen leads into this gorgeous living space, the ideal place to relax with guests before dinner.

4. Living space

The open plan kitchen leads into this gorgeous living space, the ideal place to relax with guests before dinner. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

