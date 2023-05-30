This stunning character house sits within in a private and secluded cul-de-sac and is now on the market for £375,000.
With breath-taking countryside views and a large walled garden at the front, this two-bedroom home is being listed by Linley and Simpson and brings with it elevated decking to make the most of the views over the house.
The property, in the historic market town of Pudsey, also has a double detached garage with a workshop above and stunning character features inside the house. Take a look inside...
1. Front garden
A laid-to-lawn garden at the front of the house is a real sun trap thanks to its south facing orientation. It features planted beds at the side of the walled garden, with a view needs to be seen to be enjoyed. Picture: Linley and Simpson. Photo: Linley and Simpson
2. Reception room
There are two impressive reception rooms on the ground floor, the first of which is a beautifully sized living room with a window seat at one end of the room and access into the kitchen at the rear. There is a beautiful hearth with a wood burning fire within - perfect for entertaining especially in winter months. Picture: Linley and Simpson. Photo: Linley and Simpson
3. Kitchen
The kitchen is an extended room at the rear of the ground floor and is a bright, well-thought-out space with ample storage space, high-spec granite worktops and an integrated fridge-freezer. Picture: Linley and Simpson. Photo: Linley and Simpson
4. Main bedroom
The main bedroom is very large as it was formerly two separate rooms. There is natural light and built in wardrobes. Picture: Linley and Simpson. Photo: Linley and Simpson