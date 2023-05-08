Leeds houses for sale: Inside this £2,400,000 six bedroom home including gym and cinema within gated community
This 5,800 square foot family home sits within an exclusive gated development of just five properties and is now on the market for just under £2.5m.
The Cottage, in the heart of the leafy Leeds suburb of Adel, is being listed by Monroe Estate Agents and brings with it six double bedrooms, five en-suites, a home cinema, a gym and an open plan kitchen. With an acre of beautiful south and west facing gardens, the recently redeveloped home also boasts an orchard with fruit trees – the ideal spot to relax outside the luxurious, modern detached property.
It has been described by the agent as the “premier home” of the five houses at Adel Willows, an exclusive scheme of period properties within a peaceful and private development. Take a look inside...