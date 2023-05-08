Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
20 minutes ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
3 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
4 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
5 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
5 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout

Leeds houses for sale: Inside this £2,400,000 six bedroom home including gym and cinema within gated community

This 5,800 square foot family home sits within an exclusive gated development of just five properties and is now on the market for just under £2.5m.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 8th May 2023, 16:30 BST

The Cottage, in the heart of the leafy Leeds suburb of Adel, is being listed by Monroe Estate Agents and brings with it six double bedrooms, five en-suites, a home cinema, a gym and an open plan kitchen. With an acre of beautiful south and west facing gardens, the recently redeveloped home also boasts an orchard with fruit trees – the ideal spot to relax outside the luxurious, modern detached property.

It has been described by the agent as the “premier home” of the five houses at Adel Willows, an exclusive scheme of period properties within a peaceful and private development. Take a look inside...

The Cottage recently underwent a major redevelopment and sits within almost a half-an-acre garden.

1. The property

The Cottage recently underwent a major redevelopment and sits within almost a half-an-acre garden. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The entrance of the property leads through to a show stopping open plan kitchen, perfect for entertaining. It includes top-of-the-range kitchen features and the room opens out onto the west facing garden through two sets of bi folding doors.

2. Open plan kitchen

The entrance of the property leads through to a show stopping open plan kitchen, perfect for entertaining. It includes top-of-the-range kitchen features and the room opens out onto the west facing garden through two sets of bi folding doors. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

Photo Sales
A cosy living area gives space for rest and relaxation within the peaceful environment of the gated development.

3. Living area

A cosy living area gives space for rest and relaxation within the peaceful environment of the gated development. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The property includes six impressive bedrooms.

4. Bedroom one

The property includes six impressive bedrooms. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Leeds