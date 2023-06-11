This beautiful property dates back to 1982 and sits in the heart of Halton in East Leeds.
It features four double bedrooms, a beautiful garden and characterful period features. Take a look inside...
1. Living room
The spacious living room boasts a cosy log burner, creating a warm and inviting ambiance. Large bay windows with modern wooden shutters flood the room with natural light, highlighting the original features of the space. Photo: Strike
2. Exterior
To the front of the property, a slate and resin driveway doubles as a patio when not used for parking. Photo: Strike
3. Hallway
A welcoming tiled pathway flows into the entrance hallway and sets the tone for the rest of the home. Photo: Strike
4. Kitchen
The kitchen and diner has been designed with both style and functionality in mind, offering space to cook as well as entertain. Modern fittings and fixtures, along with sleek countertops, enhance the overall appeal of the room. Photo: Strike