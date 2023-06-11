Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Inside this four-bedroom East Leeds home offering Victorian charm with a modern twist

This beautiful property dates back to 1982 and sits in the heart of Halton in East Leeds.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 11th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

The home was recently renovated to an impeccable standard and is listed by estate agency Strike. It is on the market for £280,000.

It features four double bedrooms, a beautiful garden and characterful period features. Take a look inside...

The spacious living room boasts a cosy log burner, creating a warm and inviting ambiance. Large bay windows with modern wooden shutters flood the room with natural light, highlighting the original features of the space.

1. Living room

The spacious living room boasts a cosy log burner, creating a warm and inviting ambiance. Large bay windows with modern wooden shutters flood the room with natural light, highlighting the original features of the space. Photo: Strike

To the front of the property, a slate and resin driveway doubles as a patio when not used for parking.

2. Exterior

To the front of the property, a slate and resin driveway doubles as a patio when not used for parking. Photo: Strike

A welcoming tiled pathway flows into the entrance hallway and sets the tone for the rest of the home.

3. Hallway

A welcoming tiled pathway flows into the entrance hallway and sets the tone for the rest of the home. Photo: Strike

The kitchen and diner has been designed with both style and functionality in mind, offering space to cook as well as entertain. Modern fittings and fixtures, along with sleek countertops, enhance the overall appeal of the room.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen and diner has been designed with both style and functionality in mind, offering space to cook as well as entertain. Modern fittings and fixtures, along with sleek countertops, enhance the overall appeal of the room. Photo: Strike

