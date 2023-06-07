Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Inside this five-bedroom terraced home for less than £800,000 in enviable neighbourhood

This opulent mid-terrace property has recently undergone a dramatic renovation, modernising the home while highlighting character features.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

The Victorian-era house in the heart of desirable neighbourhood Chapel Allerton. It is listed with estate agency Manning Stainton and is designed with the family in mind.

Set across four floors and boasting an impressive 2,892 square feet, complete with an enormous garden, it is a one-of-kind property that would impress visiting family and friends. Take a look inside...

The strikingly beautiful Chapel Allerton home has been designed with the family in mind.

1. Exterior

The strikingly beautiful Chapel Allerton home has been designed with the family in mind. Photo: Manning Stainton

The spacious lounge boasts a marble fireplace with storage and shelving built into the chimney breast recesses, as well as a bay window which fills the room with natural light.

2. Lounge

The spacious lounge boasts a marble fireplace with storage and shelving built into the chimney breast recesses, as well as a bay window which fills the room with natural light. Photo: Manning Stainton

The bespoke kitchen was designed by Neptune and benefits from a lifetime guarantee, with stylish wall and base units and a central island, high specification integrated appliances and underfloor heating.

3. Kitchen

The bespoke kitchen was designed by Neptune and benefits from a lifetime guarantee, with stylish wall and base units and a central island, high specification integrated appliances and underfloor heating. Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen was designed with the family in mind.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen was designed with the family in mind. Photo: Manning Stainton

