Leeds houses for sale: Inside this five-bedroom terraced home for less than £800,000 in enviable neighbourhood
This opulent mid-terrace property has recently undergone a dramatic renovation, modernising the home while highlighting character features.
The Victorian-era house in the heart of desirable neighbourhood Chapel Allerton. It is listed with estate agency Manning Stainton and is designed with the family in mind.
Set across four floors and boasting an impressive 2,892 square feet, complete with an enormous garden, it is a one-of-kind property that would impress visiting family and friends. Take a look inside...
