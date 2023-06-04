This stone terraced cottage overlooks the canal and beautiful surrounding countryside.
The 1870s property in the heart of Rodley is set across three floors and boasts a picturesque backdrop, with an open plan living and dining room, two generous double bedrooms and a newly fitted bathroom. It is on the property for £310,000 with estate agency Hunters and is bound to appeal to couples and young families. Take a look inside...
1. Exterior
Decking at the rear of the house overlooks the canal and countryside, making it an ideal place to sit and relax. The property even comes with the little red boat if the buyer wishes. Photo: Hunters
2. Canal view
The peaceful location by the side of the canal gives a relaxing feel to the home, with close access to village amenities and Rodley's nature reserve. Photo: Hunters
3. Dining room
A generous living and dining room is flooded with natural light in the day and would make the perfect entertaining space in the evening. It has two cast iron style radiators and fitted venetian blinds. Photo: Hunters
4. Living room
It would make the perfect space for relaxing after a meal. Photo: Hunters