Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares latest heartbreak
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’

Leeds houses for sale: Inside this deceptively spacious £310,000 terraced home overlooking the canal

This stone terraced cottage overlooks the canal and beautiful surrounding countryside.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 4th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

The 1870s property in the heart of Rodley is set across three floors and boasts a picturesque backdrop, with an open plan living and dining room, two generous double bedrooms and a newly fitted bathroom. It is on the property for £310,000 with estate agency Hunters and is bound to appeal to couples and young families. Take a look inside...

Decking at the rear of the house overlooks the canal and countryside, making it an ideal place to sit and relax. The property even comes with the little red boat if the buyer wishes.

1. Exterior

Decking at the rear of the house overlooks the canal and countryside, making it an ideal place to sit and relax. The property even comes with the little red boat if the buyer wishes. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
The peaceful location by the side of the canal gives a relaxing feel to the home, with close access to village amenities and Rodley's nature reserve.

2. Canal view

The peaceful location by the side of the canal gives a relaxing feel to the home, with close access to village amenities and Rodley's nature reserve. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
A generous living and dining room is flooded with natural light in the day and would make the perfect entertaining space in the evening. It has two cast iron style radiators and fitted venetian blinds.

3. Dining room

A generous living and dining room is flooded with natural light in the day and would make the perfect entertaining space in the evening. It has two cast iron style radiators and fitted venetian blinds. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
It would make the perfect space for relaxing after a meal.

4. Living room

It would make the perfect space for relaxing after a meal. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Leeds