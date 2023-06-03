This beautiful period home, built in the 1890s, is a true gem.
After a tasteful renovation, this period property has been preserved to maintain its original charm whilst incorporating the needs of modern living.
Located in the sought-after neighbourhood of Woodlesford, the home features solid oak flooring and a log burner. It is on the market for £240,000 with estate agency Strike. Take a look inside…
1. Front
The Woodlesford home has been lovingly preserved to maintain its original charm, while being thoughtfully renovated. Photo: Strike
2. Living room
The spacious living room at the front of the property provides plenty of space to relax and enjoy the charming period home. Photo: Strike
3. Living room
Many of the original features date back to 1890. Photo: Strike
4. Kitchen
The heart of the home is the good-sized kitchen diner, complete with underfloor heating. This space is perfect for family meals or entertaining guests. The large windows allow natural light to flood the space, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Photo: Strike