Leeds houses for sale: Inside this charming £240,000 terraced home that blends the old with the new

This beautiful period home, built in the 1890s, is a true gem.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

After a tasteful renovation, this period property has been preserved to maintain its original charm whilst incorporating the needs of modern living.

Located in the sought-after neighbourhood of Woodlesford, the home features solid oak flooring and a log burner. It is on the market for £240,000 with estate agency Strike. Take a look inside…

The Woodlesford home has been lovingly preserved to maintain its original charm, while being thoughtfully renovated.

1. Front

The Woodlesford home has been lovingly preserved to maintain its original charm, while being thoughtfully renovated. Photo: Strike

The spacious living room at the front of the property provides plenty of space to relax and enjoy the charming period home.

2. Living room

The spacious living room at the front of the property provides plenty of space to relax and enjoy the charming period home. Photo: Strike

Many of the original features date back to 1890.

3. Living room

Many of the original features date back to 1890. Photo: Strike

The heart of the home is the good-sized kitchen diner, complete with underfloor heating. This space is perfect for family meals or entertaining guests. The large windows allow natural light to flood the space, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

4. Kitchen

The heart of the home is the good-sized kitchen diner, complete with underfloor heating. This space is perfect for family meals or entertaining guests. The large windows allow natural light to flood the space, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Photo: Strike

