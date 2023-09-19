Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Inside this beautiful £410,000 four-bedroom home that comes with its own garden pub

This beautiful, extended detached family home in Whinmoor has been improved by its current owners and would be ideal for those looking for a larger property.
James Connolly
Published 19th Sep 2023, 18:08 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 18:08 BST

On the market for £410,000 with estate agency Manning Stainton, the well-presented home is decorated with modern schemes. It offers versatile accommodation, with an extra bonus in the garden.

A characterful outbuilding, built by the owner using recycled materials, offers a variety of uses and is currently a home pub that is packed with nostalgic character.

Take a look inside –

The home includes a sizeable entrance hallway with door to the front, built in storage cupboard, tiled floor guest cloakroom W.C, and a staircase rising to the first-floor accommodation.

1. Whinmoor home

The pleasant lounge has a bow window to the front with large sill and provides the perfect place to relax after a long day.

2. Whinmoor home

The home would be perfect for a family looking for a larger property.

3. Whinmoor home

An impressive extended modern fitted dining kitchen has a superb quality range of wall and base units with granite work surfaces over, ceramic tiled splash backs and undermounted granite sink with a mixer tap. Fitted with an induction hob and electric oven with modern extractor over, the kitchen also has integrated fridge freezer, dishwasher and impressive pull out cupboard.

4. Whinmoor home

