Leeds houses for sale: Inside this beautiful £410,000 four-bedroom home that comes with its own garden pub
This beautiful, extended detached family home in Whinmoor has been improved by its current owners and would be ideal for those looking for a larger property.
On the market for £410,000 with estate agency Manning Stainton, the well-presented home is decorated with modern schemes. It offers versatile accommodation, with an extra bonus in the garden.
A characterful outbuilding, built by the owner using recycled materials, offers a variety of uses and is currently a home pub that is packed with nostalgic character.
Take a look inside –
1 / 3