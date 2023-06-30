Leeds houses for sale: Inside the cosy cottage in the heart of Pudsey that oozes rustic charm
This quirky cottage in the heart of a thriving Leeds community is packed full of character.
Situated in the popular market town of Pudsey, the one-bedroom terraced home within easy reach of local cafes and restaurants as well as having excellent transport links for the city centre and beyond. Its interior has been thoughtfully designed to blend modern comforts with a touch of whimsy, creating a truly enchanting living experience.
The property briefly comprises living area, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom, with gardens to the front and back. Described by estate agents Strike as a “true gem”, it has an asking price of £160,000.
