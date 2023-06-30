Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Inside the cosy cottage in the heart of Pudsey that oozes rustic charm

This quirky cottage in the heart of a thriving Leeds community is packed full of character.
Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

Situated in the popular market town of Pudsey, the one-bedroom terraced home within easy reach of local cafes and restaurants as well as having excellent transport links for the city centre and beyond. Its interior has been thoughtfully designed to blend modern comforts with a touch of whimsy, creating a truly enchanting living experience.

The property briefly comprises living area, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom, with gardens to the front and back. Described by estate agents Strike as a “true gem”, it has an asking price of £160,000.

The front garden has a seating area where you can soak up the sun or chat with neighbours passing by.

1. Wesley Row

The front garden has a seating area where you can soak up the sun or chat with neighbours passing by. Photo: Strike

The living area's large windows bathe the room in natural light.

2. Strike

The living area's large windows bathe the room in natural light. Photo: Living room

The exposed brick fireplace gives a cosy and rustic feel to the living room.

3. Fireplace

The exposed brick fireplace gives a cosy and rustic feel to the living room. Photo: Strike

The kitchen is a delightful mix of vintage and contemporary styles, boasting sleek appliances, vibrant tiles and plenty of storage space.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen is a delightful mix of vintage and contemporary styles, boasting sleek appliances, vibrant tiles and plenty of storage space. Photo: Strike

