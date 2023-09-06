Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Leeds houses for sale: Incredible bungalow with a stunning tucked away secret garden with pergola in Oulton

An incredible four bedroom bungalow with an open plan reception area and a tucked away secret garden in Leeds is for sale.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

The family home on Farrer Lane in Oulton, is listed with Manning Stainton for £599,950.

It comprise an entry hallway, three double bedrooms and one single bedroom, a dining kitchen with access to a stunning conservatory, a large open reception/dining room and a bathroom and guest WC.

Externally is a good sized tile paved driveway to the front, and to the rear is a stunning garden with lawns, mature borders, a patio area for furniture and a charming secret garden with a pergola.

To the front is a block- paved driveway.

1. Exterior

To the front is a block- paved driveway.

Photo Sales
The incredible open reception and dining room.

2. Reception and dining room

The incredible open reception and dining room.

Photo Sales
Large glass doors lead to the rear garden.

3. Reception and dining room

Large glass doors lead to the rear garden.

Photo Sales
It has a gas coal effect burning stove set in a brick surround fireplace.

4. Reception and dining room

It has a gas coal effect burning stove set in a brick surround fireplace.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Manning StaintonLeedsProperty