Leeds houses for sale: Incredible bungalow with a stunning tucked away secret garden with pergola in Oulton
An incredible four bedroom bungalow with an open plan reception area and a tucked away secret garden in Leeds is for sale.
The family home on Farrer Lane in Oulton, is listed with Manning Stainton for £599,950.
It comprise an entry hallway, three double bedrooms and one single bedroom, a dining kitchen with access to a stunning conservatory, a large open reception/dining room and a bathroom and guest WC.
Externally is a good sized tile paved driveway to the front, and to the rear is a stunning garden with lawns, mature borders, a patio area for furniture and a charming secret garden with a pergola.