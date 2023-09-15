Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Impressive four bedroom family home with conservatory and large gardens in highly sought after Morley area

A beautiful property with large large gardens, four bedrooms and two ensuites and a stunning conservatory in Morley is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 15th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

Located in a highly sought after residential development on Hargreaves Close in Morley, Leeds, this family home is on the market with Manning Stainton for £475,000.

Internally, the property comprise of a ground floor entrance hall with stairs to first floor, a downstairs WC, a living room with a bay window to the front, a separate dining room and a modern kitchen. There is also a large conservatory with French doors to the rear garden.

On the first floor are four bedrooms, of which three are doubles and one is a single. Two of the bedrooms also benefit from their own private ensuite shower rooms. On this floor is also the family bathroom with a three piece comprising bathtub, WC and hand wash basin.

Externally, there is a tarmac driveway to the front leading to the double garage. To the rear is a large lawned garden with tile paved paths and a spacious patio for outdoor furniture.

1. Exterior

2. Lounge

3. Kitchen

4. Conservatory

