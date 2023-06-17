This spacious and modern four bedroom detached home with a large rear garden and impressive conservatory in Morley is on the market for £459,995.

This property on Daffil Grange Way in Morley, Leeds for just shy of half a million is the ideal home for a large family, and comes with four spacious bedrooms, family bathroom, a guest WC and a private ensuite bathroom in the master bedroom.

Offering ample off road parking as well as a garage, the ground floor of the property comprise an entry hallway with access to a spacious living room with bay window and a log burner. From here, you have access to the dining room with French doors to the rear garden, and the large open kitchen with a breakfast bar and direct access to the property's main attraction - the large conservatory.

On the first floor are the four spacious bedrooms, of which the master suit has its own private bathroom, and the tiled family bathroom with bathtub and shower.

In the rear is a large patio area, which is accessible from both the conservatory and the dining room, and a large lawned garden.

