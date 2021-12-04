Leeds houses for sale: Impressive, colourful four-bedroom detached home in Middleton

The home is located in Willowdale in Middleton.
It is ideally located for all local transport links with the new Park and Ride system, Dewbsury Road running into Leeds City Centre and motorway links such as M621 and M1 a short distance away.
1. Living room
Enter through the hallway into the bright living room, which benefits from lots of natural light from the bay windows.
2. Study/playroom
Through the lounge is an additional living space. It is currently used as a playroom but could also be used as an office. Double patio doors lead out into the garden.
3. Dining room
On the other side of the property is the family dining room. It forms part of an open plan kitchen dining space.
4. Kitchen
The kitchen is modern with white gloss units, gas hob, integrated washer and space for fridge/freezer.