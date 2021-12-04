Take a look inside this detached property in Middleton.

Leeds houses for sale: Impressive, colourful four-bedroom detached home in Middleton

Take a look inside this impressive four-bedroom detached house in Leeds - perfect for growing families.

By Rebecca Marano
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 4:45 am

The home is located in Willowdale in Middleton.

It is ideally located for all local transport links with the new Park and Ride system, Dewbsury Road running into Leeds City Centre and motorway links such as M621 and M1 a short distance away.

The home is on the market with Purple Bricks for £350,000.

1. Living room

Enter through the hallway into the bright living room, which benefits from lots of natural light from the bay windows.

2. Study/playroom

Through the lounge is an additional living space. It is currently used as a playroom but could also be used as an office. Double patio doors lead out into the garden.

3. Dining room

On the other side of the property is the family dining room. It forms part of an open plan kitchen dining space.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen is modern with white gloss units, gas hob, integrated washer and space for fridge/freezer.

