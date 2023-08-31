Leeds houses for sale: Immaculate stone built three bedroom family home with south facing established gardens
A stunning three bedroom stone built house with south facing established gardens in Pudsey is for sale.
Listed with Hunters for £330,000, this terraced home on Aspect Terrace in Pudsey is perfect for families and couples.
The ground floor comprise a charming kitchen diner with storage, a guest WC and a light and airy reception room with French doors to the garden.
To the first floor are two bedrooms, of which one is a double and one a single, and the family three piece bathroom.
On the top floor is a stunning double bedroom with Velux windows and an ensuite shower room.
The enclosed and established gardens offers lots of greenery.