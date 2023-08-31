A stunning three bedroom stone built house with south facing established gardens in Pudsey is for sale.

Listed with Hunters for £330,000, this terraced home on Aspect Terrace in Pudsey is perfect for families and couples.

The ground floor comprise a charming kitchen diner with storage, a guest WC and a light and airy reception room with French doors to the garden.

To the first floor are two bedrooms, of which one is a double and one a single, and the family three piece bathroom.

On the top floor is a stunning double bedroom with Velux windows and an ensuite shower room.

The enclosed and established gardens offers lots of greenery.

Exterior The exterior of this charming stone built property.

Kitchen The kitchen diner is a fantastic sized room perfect for entertaining.

Lounge The light and airy reception room with a multi fuel log burner.

Lounge Large French doors lead out to the garden.