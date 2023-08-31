Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Leeds houses for sale: Immaculate stone built three bedroom family home with south facing established gardens

A stunning three bedroom stone built house with south facing established gardens in Pudsey is for sale.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Listed with Hunters for £330,000, this terraced home on Aspect Terrace in Pudsey is perfect for families and couples.

The ground floor comprise a charming kitchen diner with storage, a guest WC and a light and airy reception room with French doors to the garden.

To the first floor are two bedrooms, of which one is a double and one a single, and the family three piece bathroom.

On the top floor is a stunning double bedroom with Velux windows and an ensuite shower room.

The enclosed and established gardens offers lots of greenery.

The exterior of this charming stone built property.

1. Exterior

The exterior of this charming stone built property. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
The kitchen diner is a fantastic sized room perfect for entertaining.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen diner is a fantastic sized room perfect for entertaining. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
The light and airy reception room with a multi fuel log burner.

3. Lounge

The light and airy reception room with a multi fuel log burner. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
Large French doors lead out to the garden.

4. Lounge

Large French doors lead out to the garden. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PudseyLeedsProperty