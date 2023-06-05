Leeds houses for sale: Ideal starter home in Yeadon with picturesque views out over the fields for £249,950
This 3 bedroom Yeadon property listed with Hunters for just below £250,000 is an ideal started home with a rear garden and beautiful views.
This charming three bedroom property on Greenlea Close in Yeadon could become the dream first time buyer home for £295,450.
Set over two floors, the property comes with a lounge, a kitchen, a dining room, thee bedrooms and a family bathroom. Externally is a paved rear garden backing onto a picturesque field for beautiful views.
The property is listed with Hunters and is located close to the train station and to nearby schools.