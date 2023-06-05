Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Ideal starter home in Yeadon with picturesque views out over the fields for £249,950

This 3 bedroom Yeadon property listed with Hunters for just below £250,000 is an ideal started home with a rear garden and beautiful views.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

This charming three bedroom property on Greenlea Close in Yeadon could become the dream first time buyer home for £295,450.

Set over two floors, the property comes with a lounge, a kitchen, a dining room, thee bedrooms and a family bathroom. Externally is a paved rear garden backing onto a picturesque field for beautiful views.

The property is listed with Hunters and is located close to the train station and to nearby schools.

1. The three bedroom property

This three bedroom property with stunning views in the rear is a great starter home for a small family.

2. The view

The view out the rear of the property as seen from the first floor.

3. The lounge

The spacious lounge with stone decor.

4. The dining room

Lots of natural light enters the room via the large window.

