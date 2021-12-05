It is located in Carr Road in the heart of Calverley, a very popular and close-knit neighbourhood on the outskirts of Leeds and Bradford.

The bungalow has plenty of family-friendly accommodation with three double bedrooms, one with en-suite, a bright, spacious lounge, kitchen, formal dining room and gardens which wrap around the property.

It also benefits from a gated driveway, welcoming summerhouse and built in barbecue area overlooking the pond.

The home is on the market for £590,000 with Purple Bricks. Take a look inside...

1. Lounge The spacious, bright and elegant lounge has a large bay window, high ceilings and wood burning stove. Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The kitchen is fitted with hand made bespoke matching wall and base units. It also benefits from underfloor heating. Photo Sales

3. Dining room The dining room is complete with a traditional fireplace. Photo Sales

4. Cellar This concreted cellar is a useful space that can be used for storage or alternatively a utility room. Photo Sales