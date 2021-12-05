It is located in Carr Road in the heart of Calverley, a very popular and close-knit neighbourhood on the outskirts of Leeds and Bradford.
The bungalow has plenty of family-friendly accommodation with three double bedrooms, one with en-suite, a bright, spacious lounge, kitchen, formal dining room and gardens which wrap around the property.
It also benefits from a gated driveway, welcoming summerhouse and built in barbecue area overlooking the pond.
The home is on the market for £590,000 with Purple Bricks. Take a look inside...
