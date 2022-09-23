1. Guide price of £525,000

This stunning Victorian stone semi-detached property was built as a family home in the late 1870s and retains many of its original features, including well proportioned rooms, high ceilings, sash windows, coving and a large staircase. Not only is this home generous in space and square footage, but it is also accompanied with approximately a third of an acre of outdoor space, plus a large double garage.

Photo: Rightmove