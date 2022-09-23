From three bedroom family homes to gorgeous terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
Here are nine homes on the market this week, listed on property sales website Rightmove.
1. Guide price of £525,000
This stunning Victorian stone semi-detached property was built as a family home in the late 1870s and retains many of its original features, including well proportioned rooms, high ceilings, sash windows, coving and a large staircase. Not only is this home generous in space and square footage, but it is also accompanied with approximately a third of an acre of outdoor space, plus a large double garage.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Offers in the region of £260,000
Offered for sale is this beautiful four bedroom semi-detached home, situated in a popular area of East Ardsley with great access to motorway links. The property is an ideal family home and has a wonderful enclosed garden with a summer house.
Photo: Rightmove
3. On the market for £165,000
This well presented two bedroom mid-terrace benefits from a driveway to the front and an enclosed rear garden. The house also has excellent transport links to Leeds city centre, local amenities and schools, plus a new boiler with five year warranty. This home would be ideal for a first time buyer or investor.
Photo: Rightmove
4. On the market for £240,000
This two bedroom semi-detached bungalow is set upon a popular estate adjacent to Temple Newsam. The property offers gas central heating, PVCu double-glazed windows and well maintained accommodation along with a detached garage.
Photo: Rightmove