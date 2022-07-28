As one of Leeds’ finest mansions, Gateways Manor in Alwoodley boasts spacious and impeccably presented accommodation with smart home functions such as a remote thermostat, lighting and shades.

On the market for a mighty £4,800,000, the home has been skillfully designed with family living in mind and is positioned in a sought-after neighbourhood in Alwoodley, close to the Grammar School at Leeds, Leeds Bradford Airport and the city centre.

The manor is made up of several impressive reception rooms, as well as a study, garden room, wine tasting room, butler’s room, open plan kitchen and gym downstairs.

The six bedrooms are spread across the first and second floor of the property, paired with en-suites and dressing rooms as well as a large TV room for all to use.

Each floor can be accessed by a lift as well as a staircase.

For the green-fingered buyer, this home offers ample opportunity for gardening, with a greenhouse and a beautiful landscaped garden enveloping the property.

There is also plenty of parking space with a three car garage and a large driveway to the front of the house.

For someone after a more fun-fuelled lifestyle, Craggwood Manor in Horsforth might fit the bill instead.

On the market for an impressive £2,750,000, this mansion has a total of nine bedrooms spread across a huge four acre plot.

The striking property has a luxury entertainment space built inside, with the entire ground floor dedicated to leisure activities.

The buyer of this home can enjoy a game or two in the American pool room, watch a film in the cinema room or even challenge the family to a pinball tournament in the arcade room.

Visiting guests are catered for downstairs by the addition of a private double bedroom, shower and massage room.

On top of this, there is also sufficient space to transform one of the many ground floor rooms into a swimming pool, with planning permission previously granted in 2014.

But Horsforth does not just cater to thrill seekers and fun lovers, with a fantastic investment opportunity arising earlier this year for a gorgeous Georgian country house on Scotland Lane.

Weighing in at a guide price of £2,750,000, this home sits on approximately seven acres of land and is a Grade II listed residence.

With stunning private gardens, mature woodlands, expansive lakes and paddocks all included, this property has a real countryside feel and caters to those chasing the finer things in life.

Previously owned by both the Craven and Stanhope families, origins of this extensive residence date back to around 1750, with significant later additions to the property including an annex, orangery, several outbuildings which incorporate a gym, study, garaging and workshop.

A comprehensive scheme of extension, refiguration and refurbishment works have been undertaken over recent years by the current owners, with state of the art technology, enviable interior design and luxurious fitments all installed to work wonderfully alongside the existing period features.

Electronic gates provide secure access onto a meandering driveway, which in turn leads to a central courtyard with a magical walled garden to the rear of the house.

This hidden away garden space has been recently restored and thoughtfully planted to create the perfect venue for those wanting to entertain in style, complete with lighting, wifi, music and a fire house.

Another property modernised by its existing owners is the Tudor Lodge in Scarcroft: a five bedroom detached family home stretching over nearly an acre of land.

Priced at £2,398,500, this house brings an older property into the modern age with the installation of an impressively sized swimming pool, jacuzzi and a quirky games room.

The entire house is fitted with top of the range gadgets, gizmos and appliances, all whilst keeping the historic beauty of the space intact.

Outside, the buyer of this property can enjoy an extended outdoor space with a patio area ideal for al fresco dining, as well as plenty of lawn with a variety of mature trees, hedges and shrubs to maintain privacy.

Situated along Ling Lane, this house is easily accessible for the nearby suburbs of Moortown, Alwoodley and Oakwood and is well served with quality amenities, as well as numerous championship golf courses.

If golf alone isn’t enough, the former ‘gentleman’s residence’ of The Grove in Shadwell might just hit the nail on the head for those in search of a true executive home that mixes pleasure with business.

Built circa 1750 with a drawing room, snooker room and its own tennis courts, this six bedroom home offers everything a family could need for a handsome £2,250,000.

Having undergone a significant renovation during the current ownership, the property has been maintained to a high standard, creating flexible living and entertaining space throughout with good connections to the rest of Shadwell and surrounding areas.

The Grove benefits from a large accessible cellar with excellent head height, a spacious home office and five reception rooms, all overlooking the beautiful two acre grounds enveloped in a stone terrace.

Across the lawn is a charming summer house with solar panels and a sheltered seating area, as well as a tiki beach hut with sun loungers - all centred around the dreamy sunken heated pool.