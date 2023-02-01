News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Here are 7 fantastic family homes for sale in the market town of Morley

Here are some of the best family homes for sale in Morley this week.

By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago

Known for its gorgeous hills and iconic market hall, Morley is often the apple of a home hunter’s eye when it comes to tracking down the perfect property.

According to property specialists Rightmove, homes in Morley had an overall average price of £220,191 over the last year, with the majority of sales semi-detached properties – perfect for growing families looking to embrace the town.

Here are seven family homes new to the market in Morley, as seen on Zoopla.

1. £369,995

This impressive three bedroom detached home on The Roundway occupies a pleasant plot backing onto playing fields at the rear. The property has its own solar panels and benefits from being within walking distance of Dartmouth Park.

Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

2. £315,000

This three bedroom detached property is situated within a short distance of Morley town centre on Hawley Way. Having both gas central heating and double glazing throughout, the home is exceptionally modern and has a spacious lounge and conservatory, plus a low maintenance garden and off street parking.

Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

3. £234,950

Offered for sale is this well presented family home which benefits from a fully fitted modern kitchen, three bedrooms and off-street parking for two cars. The property is situated in a popular location on Bruntcliffe Avenue close to schools, amenities, public transport and the nearby motorway links.

Photo: Drighlington Properties

Photo Sales

4. £365,000

This four bedroom detached property based on the popular St Andrews development in Morley is for sale. Boasting a large rear garden, modern decor and good motorway links, this home is ideal for a growing family thanks to its close proximity to Morley town centre and local schools.

Photo: Dan Pearce

Photo Sales
