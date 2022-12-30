News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds houses for sale: Here are 7 family homes new to the market this week - from Rawdon to New Farnley

Here are seven family homes added to the market this week.

By Abi Whistance
3 minutes ago

From three bedroom family homes to gorgeous terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.

Here are seven homes on the market this week, listed on property sales website Rightmove.

1. £205,000

This three bedroom house in Middleton has a fantastic open plan design and modern decor to finish. All three bedrooms are spacious and nicely decorated, making this an ideal ready-to-move-into home.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

2. £190,000

This two bedroom semi-detached house on Lumley Place is arranged over four floors and benefits from gas central heating and double glazing. In the living room, a gorgeous exposed brick fireplace adds to the charm of the property, and the kitchen and dining area has rustic wooden furnishings for a nice finish.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

3. £450,000

This four bedroom family home in New Farnley was formerly a bungalow but has been converted to create a brand new property. Inside, each room is finished to a high standard with modern decor, and the kitchen is fitted with integrated appliances.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

4. £250,000

This spacious four bedroom townhouse in Rothwell boasts an open plan kitchen diner and an open plan dining and sitting room. Outside is a large rear garden and driveway laid to tarmac, flags and gravel.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2