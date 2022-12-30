Here are seven family homes added to the market this week.
From three bedroom family homes to gorgeous terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
1. £205,000
This three bedroom house in Middleton has a fantastic open plan design and modern decor to finish. All three bedrooms are spacious and nicely decorated, making this an ideal ready-to-move-into home.
Photo: Rightmove
2. £190,000
This two bedroom semi-detached house on Lumley Place is arranged over four floors and benefits from gas central heating and double glazing. In the living room, a gorgeous exposed brick fireplace adds to the charm of the property, and the kitchen and dining area has rustic wooden furnishings for a nice finish.
Photo: Rightmove
3. £450,000
This four bedroom family home in New Farnley was formerly a bungalow but has been converted to create a brand new property. Inside, each room is finished to a high standard with modern decor, and the kitchen is fitted with integrated appliances.
Photo: Rightmove
4. £250,000
This spacious four bedroom townhouse in Rothwell boasts an open plan kitchen diner and an open plan dining and sitting room. Outside is a large rear garden and driveway laid to tarmac, flags and gravel.
Photo: Rightmove