Mostly single glazed throughout, many of the mid terrace property’s rooms feature exposed wood flooring, stepped corniced and cast iron or period fire surrounds. There is an entrance hall, living room, dining room and utility room to the ground floor, with an open plan dining/kitchen/snug, three storerooms and a guest WC on the lower ground floor. Three bedrooms and a house bathroom can be found on the first floor, with a further two double bedrooms and a shower room located on the second floor.