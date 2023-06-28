Leeds houses for sale: Headingley five-bedroom home is packed with Victorian features
Mostly single glazed throughout, many of the mid terrace property’s rooms feature exposed wood flooring, stepped corniced and cast iron or period fire surrounds. There is an entrance hall, living room, dining room and utility room to the ground floor, with an open plan dining/kitchen/snug, three storerooms and a guest WC on the lower ground floor. Three bedrooms and a house bathroom can be found on the first floor, with a further two double bedrooms and a shower room located on the second floor.
There is a long, west-facing garden to the front and a paved courtyard and access to a small storeroom at the back of the house. Unrestricted on-street parking is also available, with a wide range of shops, supermarkets, restaurants, bars, schools and leisure facilities within walking distance in either Headingley itself or neighbouring Meanwood.
The property is listed with the Headingley branch of Linley & Simpson and has an asking price of £560,000.