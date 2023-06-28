Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Headingley five-bedroom home is packed with Victorian features

This large Victorian family home in the popular Leeds suburb of Headingley is bursting with a wealth of period features.
Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 28th Jun 2023, 18:08 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 18:08 BST

Mostly single glazed throughout, many of the mid terrace property’s rooms feature exposed wood flooring, stepped corniced and cast iron or period fire surrounds. There is an entrance hall, living room, dining room and utility room to the ground floor, with an open plan dining/kitchen/snug, three storerooms and a guest WC on the lower ground floor. Three bedrooms and a house bathroom can be found on the first floor, with a further two double bedrooms and a shower room located on the second floor.

There is a long, west-facing garden to the front and a paved courtyard and access to a small storeroom at the back of the house. Unrestricted on-street parking is also available, with a wide range of shops, supermarkets, restaurants, bars, schools and leisure facilities within walking distance in either Headingley itself or neighbouring Meanwood.

The property is listed with the Headingley branch of Linley & Simpson and has an asking price of £560,000.

The property is just a short stroll away from the amenities of both Headingley and Meanwood.

1. Woodland Park Road

The property is just a short stroll away from the amenities of both Headingley and Meanwood. Photo: Linley & Simpson

The front reception room has a box bay window, wood floorboard and period fire surround.

2. Living room

The front reception room has a box bay window, wood floorboard and period fire surround. Photo: Linley & Simpson

Extending the full length of the ground floor, this open plan reception room is home to the kitchen, dining area and a snug.

3. Kitchen and dining area

Extending the full length of the ground floor, this open plan reception room is home to the kitchen, dining area and a snug. Photo: Linley & Simpson

The kitchen area features a range of base units and a centre island with breakfast bar.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen area features a range of base units and a centre island with breakfast bar. Photo: Linley & Simpson

Related topics:HeadingleyLeedsVictorian