Leeds houses for sale: Gorgeous cottage on uniquely named Football street goes on the market
Simply called Football, the street enjoys a picturesque location that is close to both Yeadon Tarn and all the amenities of Yeadon town centre. Buyers have the chance to make the address their own now that a characterful cottage has come on the market.
Immaculately presented and with a south-facing garden, the stone property has period features including mullioned windows and exposed beams. It briefly comprises reception room, kitchen/dining room, two bedrooms, bathroom and cellar.
The property is listed with the Yeadon branch of Hunters and offers in the region of £229,950 are being sought.