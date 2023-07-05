Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Gorgeous cottage on uniquely named Football street goes on the market

When it comes to unique addresses, it’s hard to beat the Leeds street that’s the perfect home for any sports fan.
Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

Simply called Football, the street enjoys a picturesque location that is close to both Yeadon Tarn and all the amenities of Yeadon town centre. Buyers have the chance to make the address their own now that a characterful cottage has come on the market.

Immaculately presented and with a south-facing garden, the stone property has period features including mullioned windows and exposed beams. It briefly comprises reception room, kitchen/dining room, two bedrooms, bathroom and cellar.

The property is listed with the Yeadon branch of Hunters and offers in the region of £229,950 are being sought.

This charming stone cottage has a south-facing garden that offers a tranquil retreat.

1. Charming cottage

This charming stone cottage has a south-facing garden that offers a tranquil retreat. Photo: Hunters

The dining kitchen has exposed stonework that creates a rustic atmosphere for entertaining and family meals.

2. Dining kitchen

The dining kitchen has exposed stonework that creates a rustic atmosphere for entertaining and family meals. Photo: Hunters

The lounge features a striking stone fireplace and a cosy log burning stove as well as having direct access to the back garden.

3. Lounge

The lounge features a striking stone fireplace and a cosy log burning stove as well as having direct access to the back garden. Photo: Hunters

Two generously proportioned bedrooms can be found on the first floor.

4. Bedroom

Two generously proportioned bedrooms can be found on the first floor. Photo: Hunters

