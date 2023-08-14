A charming link-detached three bedroom home with a modern kitchen and airy lounge within walking distance of Temple Newsam is for sale.

Listed on the market by Manning Stainton with a guide price of £310,000, this stunning family home features a generous lounge with a log burner and a large window to the front for lots of natural light.

The modern dining kitchen features a range of wall and base units with work surface over, a sink unit with mixer tap, electric hob and oven and integrated fridge freezer. A door also leads to the rear garden patio.

To the first floor are three good-sized bedrooms, two of which are doubles, with the third one currently used as a walk-in dressing room. The three-piece family bathroom is also on this floor, with a bathtub with a shower over.

Externally, the property, located on a corner plot, comes with a driveway providing off street parking and a garage. To the rear is an enclosed garden with patio area and lawns.

