Leeds houses for sale: Four bedroom family home in Methley complete with conservatory hits the market
This wonderful four bedroom family home in Leeds is on the market for £390,000.
This immaculately presented and incredibly spacious fully detached home can be found in the sought after village of Methley. It is ideally located for local schools, shops and transport amenities in both Leeds and Wakefield. Nearby motorway links are also close by and ideal for any commuter looking to travel further afield.
The home is arranged over two floors with spacious and well-appointed rooms, each one tastefully and neutrally decorated and is therefore offered for sale in literally ready to move into condition.
It is currently on the market with Purple Bricks Estate Agents. Take a look inside...