Leeds houses for sale: Four bedroom family home in Methley complete with conservatory hits the market

This wonderful four bedroom family home in Leeds is on the market for £390,000.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 5th May 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 17:16 BST

This immaculately presented and incredibly spacious fully detached home can be found in the sought after village of Methley. It is ideally located for local schools, shops and transport amenities in both Leeds and Wakefield. Nearby motorway links are also close by and ideal for any commuter looking to travel further afield.

The home is arranged over two floors with spacious and well-appointed rooms, each one tastefully and neutrally decorated and is therefore offered for sale in literally ready to move into condition.

It is currently on the market with Purple Bricks Estate Agents. Take a look inside...

1. Front Garden

Range of luxury fitted wall and base units with granite worktops, built in oven and four ring ceramic electric hob with an extractor hood over.

2. Kitchen

Range of luxury fitted wall and base units with granite worktops, built in oven and four ring ceramic electric hob with an extractor hood over. Photo: PB

The living room features an open plan design into the dining room and double glazed sliding doors leading onto the conservatory.

3. Living Room

The living room features an open plan design into the dining room and double glazed sliding doors leading onto the conservatory. Photo: PB

The dining room features double glazed French patio doors leading onto the garden.

4. Dining Room

The dining room features double glazed French patio doors leading onto the garden. Photo: PB

