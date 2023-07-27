Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Four bedroom 'dream home' with large terrace and open kitchen diner in Garforth

This stunning four-bedroom detached residence combines elegance, sophistication and contemporary living for a family home at its finest.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

A four bedroom property on Selby Road in Garforth, Leeds has been listed for £425,000 by Manning Stainton, who call the house "your dream home".

The family home comprises an entrance hallway with stairs to the first floor featuring mosaic tile floor, a living room filled with natural light and bay fronted window and a multi fuel burning stove. The fully fitted kitchen with high specification integrated appliances is combined with a dining space, separated by a breakfast bar. From here, bi-folding doors lead to the rear garden.

To the first floor are the house's four bedrooms, with the master bedroom featuring a Juliet balcony and a modern en-suite bathroom. This floor also hosts the four-piece family bathroom.

Externally the property has an electric gated driveway and fully landscaped gardens. To the rear is a raised terrace with steps to the spacious lawns.

Electric gates at the front of the property leads to the driveway and garage. Picture by Manning Stainton

The charming entry hall with stairs to the first floor. Picture by Manning Stainton

The fully fitted contemporary kitchen with a breakfast bar divides it from the diner. Picture by Manning Stainton

The bay window living room has a log burner. Picture by Manning Stainton

