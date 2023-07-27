This stunning four-bedroom detached residence combines elegance, sophistication and contemporary living for a family home at its finest.

A four bedroom property on Selby Road in Garforth, Leeds has been listed for £425,000 by Manning Stainton, who call the house "your dream home".

The family home comprises an entrance hallway with stairs to the first floor featuring mosaic tile floor, a living room filled with natural light and bay fronted window and a multi fuel burning stove. The fully fitted kitchen with high specification integrated appliances is combined with a dining space, separated by a breakfast bar. From here, bi-folding doors lead to the rear garden.

To the first floor are the house's four bedrooms, with the master bedroom featuring a Juliet balcony and a modern en-suite bathroom. This floor also hosts the four-piece family bathroom.

Externally the property has an electric gated driveway and fully landscaped gardens. To the rear is a raised terrace with steps to the spacious lawns.

1 . Front Electric gates at the front of the property leads to the driveway and garage. Picture by Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Hall The charming entry hall with stairs to the first floor. Picture by Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen diner The fully fitted contemporary kitchen with a breakfast bar divides it from the diner. Picture by Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . Living room The bay window living room has a log burner. Picture by Manning Stainton Photo Sales

