Take a look inside this great family home on the market in Alwoodley.

Leeds houses for sale: Fantastic, recently extended five bedroom house on market for over £500,000 in Alwoodley

This fantastic, large house on the market in Alwoodley could be the perfect home for a family.

By Rebecca Marano
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 4:45 am

Located on the popular, residential street of Primley Park Crescent, the property is in a sought-after location of Leeds.

A recent extension carried out by the current owner means the house offers five good-sized bedrooms.

It is on the market for offers in excess of £500,000 with Purple Bricks. Take a look inside...

1. Entrance

Enter into the hallway and admire the original stained glass windows which were carefully incorporated into the new front door.

2. Living room

The living room has a wonderful curved bow window overlooking the front garden.

3. Open plan

The open plan kitchen living space is fantastic for a family to sit back and relax - or for entertaining guests.

4. Modern

The modern kitchen has fitted appliances and a Rangemaster cooker.

