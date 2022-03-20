Located on the popular, residential street of Primley Park Crescent, the property is in a sought-after location of Leeds.
A recent extension carried out by the current owner means the house offers five good-sized bedrooms.
It is on the market for offers in excess of £500,000 with Purple Bricks. Take a look inside...
1. Entrance
Enter into the hallway and admire the original stained glass windows which were carefully incorporated into the new front door.
2. Living room
The living room has a wonderful curved bow window overlooking the front garden.
3. Open plan
The open plan kitchen living space is fantastic for a family to sit back and relax - or for entertaining guests.
4. Modern
The modern kitchen has fitted appliances and a Rangemaster cooker.