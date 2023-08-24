A stunning family home on a generous plot in Bramley is for sale.

This home, listed on the market with Manning Stainton for £200,000, is ideal for first time buyers and families alike, with local amenities and schools nearby.

On the ground floor is a hallway with storage and stairs to the first floor, a modern recently updated kitchen and a spacious lounge and dining room with French doors to the stunning conservatory with insulated ceiling and access out to the rear garden.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms, and one single currently used as a dressing room, and the family bathroom with a bathtub.

The generous rear gardens has paved patio, decked terrace, and artificial lawns.

1 . Exterior The property has a fenced small garden to the front. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Hall The bright hall with stairs to first floor and under-stairs storage. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Lounge and dining room The generous dining room and living room with French doors to the garden room. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . Lounge/dining room The room is perfect for entertaining guests and family. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales