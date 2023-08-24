Leeds houses for sale: Family home with generous gardens and a stunning garden room in Bramley
A stunning family home on a generous plot in Bramley is for sale.
This home, listed on the market with Manning Stainton for £200,000, is ideal for first time buyers and families alike, with local amenities and schools nearby.
On the ground floor is a hallway with storage and stairs to the first floor, a modern recently updated kitchen and a spacious lounge and dining room with French doors to the stunning conservatory with insulated ceiling and access out to the rear garden.
On the first floor are two double bedrooms, and one single currently used as a dressing room, and the family bathroom with a bathtub.
The generous rear gardens has paved patio, decked terrace, and artificial lawns.