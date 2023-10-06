Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Exceptional three storey family home located on the popular Bodington Manor

This stunning family home on Bodington Manor is ideal for families looking for a ready to move into home with lots of space.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

Located on the popular Bodington Manor, this three storey home on Seton Close is on the market with Manning Stainton for £890,000.

Ideal for a large family to grew and thrive in, the property has a total of five bedrooms, of which all have ensuite bathrooms. On the ground floor is a large open dining kitchen as well as three reception rooms, and externally is a large raised patio overlooking an enclosed lawned garden.

The master bedroom is like a small flat in itself with a large sleeping area, a private balcony, a dressing area with built-in wardrobes and a luxurious ensuite with a bathtub and separate walk-in shower. On the second floor is another stunning double bedroom with ensuite and rooflight windows.

The outbuilding, accessed via the garden and the large driveway, features a double garage as well as a private gym.

This stunning detached five bedroom house is on the market.

1. Front

1. Front

Photo Sales
The large entrance hall with stairs to first floor landing.

2. Hall

2. Hall

Photo Sales
This large lounge as well as a playroom makes two of the reception rooms to the front of the property.

3. Reception room

3. Reception room

Photo Sales
The large, open plan modern fitted kitchen.

4. Dining kitchen

4. Dining kitchen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
