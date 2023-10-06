This stunning family home on Bodington Manor is ideal for families looking for a ready to move into home with lots of space.

Located on the popular Bodington Manor, this three storey home on Seton Close is on the market with Manning Stainton for £890,000.

Ideal for a large family to grew and thrive in, the property has a total of five bedrooms, of which all have ensuite bathrooms. On the ground floor is a large open dining kitchen as well as three reception rooms, and externally is a large raised patio overlooking an enclosed lawned garden.

The master bedroom is like a small flat in itself with a large sleeping area, a private balcony, a dressing area with built-in wardrobes and a luxurious ensuite with a bathtub and separate walk-in shower. On the second floor is another stunning double bedroom with ensuite and rooflight windows.

The outbuilding, accessed via the garden and the large driveway, features a double garage as well as a private gym.

1 . Front This stunning detached five bedroom house is on the market. Photo Sales

2 . Hall The large entrance hall with stairs to first floor landing. Photo Sales