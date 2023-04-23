Here are eight Leeds homes on the market that have had their prices reduced.
From assisted living flats to bungalows and terraced homes, there are properties available to suit a range of needs. Below are eight homes currently listed on Zoopla that have had their prices reduced this month.
1. Offers over £90,000
A one-bed flat in Thackrah Court in Shadwell has been reduced by 10 per cent. Newly built for over-70s assisted living, the development is ideally placed for public transport links to the city centre and surrounding suburbs. Photo: Zoopla
2. £90,000
The guide price of this two-bed semi-detached home in Eastdean Drive, Seacroft, has been reduced to £90,000.The property benefits from from a gas central heating system and double glazing but is in need of modernisation. Photo: Zoopla
3. Guide price of £90,000
A two-bed York Road flat has a guide price of £90,000, having been reduced by 30.8 per cent. The property has a spacious open plan living area and kitchen and also has allocated parking spaces. Photo: Zoopla
4. Offers over £150,000
There has been a reduction of 6.3 per cent on this four-bed end terrace in Middleton Avenue, Rothwell. This Victorian-style property has been modernised, improved and adapted in recent years. Photo: Zoopla