News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
14 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
14 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
16 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
16 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
17 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

Leeds houses for sale: Eight homes with the biggest reductions in asking price on Zoopla - from Morley to Bramley

Here are eight Leeds homes on the market that have had their prices reduced.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

From assisted living flats to bungalows and terraced homes, there are properties available to suit a range of needs. Below are eight homes currently listed on Zoopla that have had their prices reduced this month.

A one-bed flat in Thackrah Court in Shadwell has been reduced by 10 per cent. Newly built for over-70s assisted living, the development is ideally placed for public transport links to the city centre and surrounding suburbs.

1. Offers over £90,000

A one-bed flat in Thackrah Court in Shadwell has been reduced by 10 per cent. Newly built for over-70s assisted living, the development is ideally placed for public transport links to the city centre and surrounding suburbs. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The guide price of this two-bed semi-detached home in Eastdean Drive, Seacroft, has been reduced to £90,000.The property benefits from from a gas central heating system and double glazing but is in need of modernisation.

2. £90,000

The guide price of this two-bed semi-detached home in Eastdean Drive, Seacroft, has been reduced to £90,000.The property benefits from from a gas central heating system and double glazing but is in need of modernisation. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A two-bed York Road flat has a guide price of £90,000, having been reduced by 30.8 per cent. The property has a spacious open plan living area and kitchen and also has allocated parking spaces.

3. Guide price of £90,000

A two-bed York Road flat has a guide price of £90,000, having been reduced by 30.8 per cent. The property has a spacious open plan living area and kitchen and also has allocated parking spaces. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
There has been a reduction of 6.3 per cent on this four-bed end terrace in Middleton Avenue, Rothwell. This Victorian-style property has been modernised, improved and adapted in recent years.

4. Offers over £150,000

There has been a reduction of 6.3 per cent on this four-bed end terrace in Middleton Avenue, Rothwell. This Victorian-style property has been modernised, improved and adapted in recent years. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:ZooplaLeeds