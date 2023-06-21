Leeds houses for sale: East Ardsley three bed home with large kitchen diner and eye-catching rear garden
This impressive East Ardsley home has a stunning rear garden and a superbly maintained interior and is on the market for only £265,000.
If you're looking for a stunningly well-presented home for a relatively low price tag, this three bedroom semi-detached home in East Ardsley might be for you. With a large living room, a home office space, three bedrooms and a large modern kitchen and dining area, this property is perfect for a small family in Leeds.
A large driveway and garage provides ample room for multiple vehicles, and the private rear garden has endless opportunities to become the most attractive patio in the neighbourhood. The property is on the market with Strike for £265,000.