Leeds houses for sale: East Ardsley three bed home with large kitchen diner and eye-catching rear garden

This impressive East Ardsley home has a stunning rear garden and a superbly maintained interior and is on the market for only £265,000.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

If you're looking for a stunningly well-presented home for a relatively low price tag, this three bedroom semi-detached home in East Ardsley might be for you. With a large living room, a home office space, three bedrooms and a large modern kitchen and dining area, this property is perfect for a small family in Leeds.

A large driveway and garage provides ample room for multiple vehicles, and the private rear garden has endless opportunities to become the most attractive patio in the neighbourhood. The property is on the market with Strike for £265,000.

A large lawn on the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla

1. Front lawn

A large lawn on the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla

Parking will never be a problem with this large driveway and garage. Photo: Zoopla

2. Driveway and garage

Parking will never be a problem with this large driveway and garage. Photo: Zoopla

The entrance hall with access to the first floor, kitchen, living room, office and guest WC. Photo: Zoopla

3. Entrance hallway

The entrance hall with access to the first floor, kitchen, living room, office and guest WC. Photo: Zoopla

The living room brings a unique vibe. Photo: Zoopla

4. Living room

The living room brings a unique vibe. Photo: Zoopla

