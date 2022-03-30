The three-bedroom house is located in Westwinn Garth, a quite and private cul-de-sac with a protected woodland path located just behind the property.

The well presented and modern home is a calm and relaxing space, with a stunning kitchen with wooden worktops, integrated oven and grill and Belfast style kitchen.

Upstairs, it has two double bedrooms, alongside a good-sized single and the family bathroom spacious and comprises of a large corner jacuzzi bath, separate shower cubicle, W.C. & wash hand basin.

It is on the market with Purple Bricks for a guide price of £300,000.

1. Living room The living room is a great, spacious place for the family to unwind with plenty of light flooding in through the windows.

2. Enter Enter into the hallway and then through into the living room.

3. Kitchen Through the living room is the stunning kitchen space.

4. Intergrated The modern fitted kitchen with integrated electric oven and grill, microwave oven and coffee machine, as well as plenty of space for an American style fridge freezer.