The three-bedroom house is located in Westwinn Garth, a quite and private cul-de-sac with a protected woodland path located just behind the property.
The well presented and modern home is a calm and relaxing space, with a stunning kitchen with wooden worktops, integrated oven and grill and Belfast style kitchen.
Upstairs, it has two double bedrooms, alongside a good-sized single and the family bathroom spacious and comprises of a large corner jacuzzi bath, separate shower cubicle, W.C. & wash hand basin.
It is on the market with Purple Bricks for a guide price of £300,000.
