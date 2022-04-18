Located in North Grove Drive, this is a very popular and sought after street in the popular market town.
The house offers plenty of space with a lounge, separate kitchen, dining room, bathroom, and two bedrooms, one with en-suite on the ground floor. A third bedroom is on the first floor.
Outside, gardens at the rear are enclosed and comprise a paved patio and pathway around a lawned area with mature shrubs and hedging to the boundaries.
The house is on the market with Purple Bricks for £375,000.