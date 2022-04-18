Take a look inside this detached bungalow on the market in Wetherby.

This detached bungalow for sale in Wetherby is in need of some TLC.

By Rebecca Marano
Monday, 18th April 2022, 4:45 am

Located in North Grove Drive, this is a very popular and sought after street in the popular market town.

The house offers plenty of space with a lounge, separate kitchen, dining room, bathroom, and two bedrooms, one with en-suite on the ground floor. A third bedroom is on the first floor.

Outside, gardens at the rear are enclosed and comprise a paved patio and pathway around a lawned area with mature shrubs and hedging to the boundaries.

The house is on the market with Purple Bricks for £375,000.

Enter into the detached bungalow and into a spacious hallway which has the stairs that lead to the first floor.

The living room is to the front of the property and has oodles of space.

The dining room is another great sized room and offers plenty of room for flexibility.

At the rear is the Kitchen with a wide range of wall and base storage fittings along with a built in oven and hob unit.

