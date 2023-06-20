Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Leeds houses for sale: Delightful character property in Guiseley is ready for new owners to move straight in

If you’re looking for a property that’s ready for new owners to move straight in then this stone end-terraced period property could be just the place for you.
Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 20th Jun 2023, 18:53 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 18:54 BST

While you only need to unpack your boxes, there is still further scope to create another bedroom in the large landing area or even make use of the loft space. The recently installed kitchen and bathroom, column radiators and window shutters throughout are another bonus.

Situated off The Green in Guiseley, this home’s convenient location means it is well placed for the railway station, local shops, Aireborough Leisure Centre and other amenities. Listed with the Otley and Guiseley branch of EweMove Sales & Lettings, it has an asking price of £270,000.

This stone end-terraced period property delivers a perfect blend of old and new.

1. Stone built period property

This stone end-terraced period property delivers a perfect blend of old and new. Photo: EweMove Sales and Lettings

Photo Sales
The kitchen is situated to the rear and offers dining space plus access to the useful basement cellar.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is situated to the rear and offers dining space plus access to the useful basement cellar. Photo: EweMove Sales and Lettings

Photo Sales
The statement living room has a gas fire and a large south-facing bay window.

3. Living room

The statement living room has a gas fire and a large south-facing bay window. Photo: EweMove Sales and Lettings

Photo Sales
The main living space is over two floors and includes this attractive entrance hall.

4. Entrance hall

The main living space is over two floors and includes this attractive entrance hall. Photo: EweMove Sales and Lettings

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:GuiseleyLeedsOtley