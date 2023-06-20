Leeds houses for sale: Delightful character property in Guiseley is ready for new owners to move straight in
While you only need to unpack your boxes, there is still further scope to create another bedroom in the large landing area or even make use of the loft space. The recently installed kitchen and bathroom, column radiators and window shutters throughout are another bonus.
Situated off The Green in Guiseley, this home’s convenient location means it is well placed for the railway station, local shops, Aireborough Leisure Centre and other amenities. Listed with the Otley and Guiseley branch of EweMove Sales & Lettings, it has an asking price of £270,000.