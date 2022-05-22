Leeds houses for sale: Deceptively large periodic three bed bungalow for sale in Pudsey

Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 4:45 am

The three bed property is on the market with Purple Bricks at £590,000.

The beautifully presented corner plot boasts deceptively large gardens to three sides with grape vines, a gated driveway and a garage to fit one car.

It also features a recently built summer house overlooking a water feature.

The property is situated at the heart of the popular Calverley area where amenities include locate pubs, restaurants, schools and shops.

Transport include reasonable links into Leeds and Bradford and Pudsey or Apperley Bridge railway station.

3. Bedroom Three Despite being advertised as a bungalow, the property also features a spacious attic room - perfect for a home office space. Photo Sales

4. Cellar The property also features a large cellar space to store equipment from bikes to even a small home gym. Photo Sales