This beautifully presented end of terrace home has an impressively large landscaped garden and is perfect for a small family.

This two bedroom end of terrace property, located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Farnley is on the market with DPSH at only £160,000.

The tastefully decorated property consists of two floors. On the ground floor is an entrance hall, a modern kitchen and a large living room with a dining area.

To the first floor are two good sized bedroom and a stunning family bathroom with wooden floors.

Externally, the property has a private low-maintenance front yard as well as a large rear garden wrapping around the house, with lawns and patio areas.

1 . Front garden The private front on the property. Picture by DPSH Photo Sales

2 . Front door The porch offers a private and low-maintenance setting to the front. Picture by DPSH Photo Sales

3 . Living room The large lounge combines dining area and lounge. Picture by DPSH Photo Sales

4 . Living room The bright living area. Picture by DPSH Photo Sales

