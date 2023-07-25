Leeds houses for sale: Two bedroom family home with large landscaped garden and small price tag in Farnley
This beautifully presented end of terrace home has an impressively large landscaped garden and is perfect for a small family.
This two bedroom end of terrace property, located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Farnley is on the market with DPSH at only £160,000.
The tastefully decorated property consists of two floors. On the ground floor is an entrance hall, a modern kitchen and a large living room with a dining area.
To the first floor are two good sized bedroom and a stunning family bathroom with wooden floors.
Externally, the property has a private low-maintenance front yard as well as a large rear garden wrapping around the house, with lawns and patio areas.