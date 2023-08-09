A cosy bungalow well presented throughout with a beautiful rear garden in a popular Leeds residential area is for sale.

Ideally situated on Hawley Way in Morley, Leeds, this semi-detached home with two bedrooms and a conservatory is for sale with Manning Stainton for £220,000.

The property comprise a generous lounge and dining room combination with a large bay window for lots of natural light, a modern kitchen with fitted wall and base units and appliances, a family bathroom with a shower, and two bedrooms. The smaller bedroom has access to a charming conservatory, while the bigger one has large fitted wardrobes for lots of storages space.

The rear garden has low maintenance paved patio and is surrounded by greenery. To the front is a detached garage providing off street parking for multiple cars.

