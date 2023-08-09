Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Cosy two bedroom semi-detached bungalow with conservatory and stunning rear garden in Morley

A cosy bungalow well presented throughout with a beautiful rear garden in a popular Leeds residential area is for sale.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Ideally situated on Hawley Way in Morley, Leeds, this semi-detached home with two bedrooms and a conservatory is for sale with Manning Stainton for £220,000.

The property comprise a generous lounge and dining room combination with a large bay window for lots of natural light, a modern kitchen with fitted wall and base units and appliances, a family bathroom with a shower, and two bedrooms. The smaller bedroom has access to a charming conservatory, while the bigger one has large fitted wardrobes for lots of storages space.

The rear garden has low maintenance paved patio and is surrounded by greenery. To the front is a detached garage providing off street parking for multiple cars.

The front of the property has a driveway for offroad parking.

1. Front

The front of the property has a driveway for offroad parking. Photo: Manning Stainton

The cosy living room with large bay window.

2. Lounge

The cosy living room with large bay window. Photo: Manning Stainton

The lounge also features the dining area.

3. Lounge and diner

The lounge also features the dining area. Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen fitted with base and wall units and appliances.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen fitted with base and wall units and appliances. Photo: Manning Stainton

