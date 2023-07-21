Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Colourful 3 bedroom central Horsforth home with charming low maintenance garden

This is an opportunity to own a charming three bedroom property in a very sought after Horsforth location with a stunning enclosed rear garden.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

This semi-detached house on New Crescent in Horsforth, Leeds is listed for £340,000 by property agents Hardisty and Co, and is close to highly regarded schools and local amenities with just a short walk to Town Street.

To the ground floor is the entrance hall, from which the shower room and large bayed lounge is accessed. The lounge takes you to the extended diner and fitted kitchen with lots of space and access to the rear garden.

To the first floor is a landing from which you will find the three bedrooms, two of which are double bedrooms with the third bedroom being a single.

Externally is a small garden and driveway for offroad parking to the front, with a charming enclosed and private garden to the rear.

The small front garden and driveway. Picture by Hardisty and Co

