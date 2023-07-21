This is an opportunity to own a charming three bedroom property in a very sought after Horsforth location with a stunning enclosed rear garden.

This semi-detached house on New Crescent in Horsforth, Leeds is listed for £340,000 by property agents Hardisty and Co, and is close to highly regarded schools and local amenities with just a short walk to Town Street.

To the ground floor is the entrance hall, from which the shower room and large bayed lounge is accessed. The lounge takes you to the extended diner and fitted kitchen with lots of space and access to the rear garden.

To the first floor is a landing from which you will find the three bedrooms, two of which are double bedrooms with the third bedroom being a single.

Externally is a small garden and driveway for offroad parking to the front, with a charming enclosed and private garden to the rear.

1 . Front of property The small front garden and driveway. Picture by Hardisty and Co Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen and diner An open plan dining and kitchen area. Picture by Hardisty and Co Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The large Shaker style fitted kitchen. Picture by Hardisty and Co Photo Sales

4 . Diner Picture by Hardisty and Co Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4