Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Leeds houses for sale: Check out this three-bedroom property in Methley on the market for £250,000

This three-bedroom property in Leeds has been put on the market and billed as being “perfect for the growing family”.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 16:49 BST

The semi-detached house in Methley has a garden to the front and rear of the property and has a guide price of between £250,000 and £260,000.

The house on St Margaret’s Road is on the market with William H Brown and pictures can be viewed in our gallery below:

This property on St Margaret's Road in Methley is on the market with a a guide price of £250,000. Photo: Zoopla

1. St Margaret's Road, Methley

This property on St Margaret's Road in Methley is on the market with a a guide price of £250,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The lounge area features a double glazed window to the front aspect, a feature fire place with an electric fire, surround and a hearth plus two gas central heating radiators. Photo: Zoopla

2. Lounge

The lounge area features a double glazed window to the front aspect, a feature fire place with an electric fire, surround and a hearth plus two gas central heating radiators. Photo: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen includes an electric double oven with a gas hob and extractor over and opens out to the dining room. Photo: Zoopla

3. Kitchen

The kitchen includes an electric double oven with a gas hob and extractor over and opens out to the dining room. Photo: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The dining room features double glazed windows to the rear aspect and two sets of double glazed French doors also to the rear. Photo: Zoopla

4. Dining room

The dining room features double glazed windows to the rear aspect and two sets of double glazed French doors also to the rear. Photo: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:LeedsWilliam H Brown