Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Leeds houses for sale: Check out this ‘elegant, spacious and contemporary’ two-bed flat for sale in Horsforth

This “elegant, spacious and contemporary” two-bedroom flat is currently up for sale in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:42 BST

One of the six apartments at Bedford Court on Tinshill Lane in the Horsforth has been put up for sale with an asking price of £197,500 and is being marketed by Dacre Son & Hartley.

The apartment features “far-reaching views across Cookridge” and is close to a wide array of amenities.

Check out the apartment in our gallery below:

An apartment at Blackwood Court in Horsforth has been put up for sale for £197,500.

1. Blackwood Court

An apartment at Blackwood Court in Horsforth has been put up for sale for £197,500. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
There is a contemporary fitted kitchen with an array of appliances.

2. Kitchen

There is a contemporary fitted kitchen with an array of appliances. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The "elegant, spacious and contemporary" property features far-reaching views across Cookridge and beyond

3. Living area

The "elegant, spacious and contemporary" property features far-reaching views across Cookridge and beyond Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The hall leads to alight and airy through living area split between sitting and dining portions with fine views.

4. Dining area

The hall leads to alight and airy through living area split between sitting and dining portions with fine views. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:LeedsHorsforth