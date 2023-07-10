Leeds houses for sale: Check out this ‘elegant, spacious and contemporary’ two-bed flat for sale in Horsforth
This “elegant, spacious and contemporary” two-bedroom flat is currently up for sale in Leeds.
One of the six apartments at Bedford Court on Tinshill Lane in the Horsforth has been put up for sale with an asking price of £197,500 and is being marketed by Dacre Son & Hartley.
The apartment features “far-reaching views across Cookridge” and is close to a wide array of amenities.
Check out the apartment in our gallery below:
Page 1 of 2