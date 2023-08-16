Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Charming two bedroom home with stunning cottage-style front garden in Pudsey

This charming two bedroom end-of-terrace offers a cosy family haven in a convenient Pudsey location close to local amenities and transport links.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Listed on the market with Manning Stainton with the very small price tag of £189,950, this charming end-of-terrace property on Rosebery Street in Pudsey, Leeds, is the ideal first time buyer home.

Benefiting from gas central heating and PVCu double glazing throughout, the property is set over two storeys plus a spacious basement.

To the ground floor is the entrance into the kitchen diner with cream fittings and solid wood work surfaces, and the spacious living room with large windows to the front and rear elevation.

To the first floor are two bedrooms, of which the master bedroom is a large double, and the second a well -proportioned single. The family bathroom has a bathtub and separate shower.

Externally is a charming cottage-style front garden just outside the property's red entrance door.

This stunning property is located close to nearby Pudsey amenities and transport links.

1. Front

This stunning property is located close to nearby Pudsey amenities and transport links.

The charming cottage style front garden adds extra character to this property.

2. Garden

The charming cottage style front garden adds extra character to this property.

The entrance leads to this charming dining kitchen with cream fitted units.

3. Dining kitchen

The entrance leads to this charming dining kitchen with cream fitted units.

The solid wood work surfaces, gas cooker point and complementary splash back tiling makes this a great place to entertain.

4. Dining kitchen

The solid wood work surfaces, gas cooker point and complementary splash back tiling makes this a great place to entertain.

