This charming two bedroom end-of-terrace offers a cosy family haven in a convenient Pudsey location close to local amenities and transport links.

Listed on the market with Manning Stainton with the very small price tag of £189,950, this charming end-of-terrace property on Rosebery Street in Pudsey, Leeds, is the ideal first time buyer home.

Benefiting from gas central heating and PVCu double glazing throughout, the property is set over two storeys plus a spacious basement.

To the ground floor is the entrance into the kitchen diner with cream fittings and solid wood work surfaces, and the spacious living room with large windows to the front and rear elevation.

To the first floor are two bedrooms, of which the master bedroom is a large double, and the second a well -proportioned single. The family bathroom has a bathtub and separate shower.

Externally is a charming cottage-style front garden just outside the property's red entrance door.

Front

Garden

Dining kitchen

Dining kitchen