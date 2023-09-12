Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Charming cheap two bedroom family home with conservatory and enclosed rear garden

This charming terraced house in Methley is ideal for small families and first time buyers with its modern interior, enclosed garden and low price.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

The property on Pinders Green Walk in Methley is on the market with Strike for £170,000.

The family home comprise a generous and bright living room with stairs to the first floor, a modern fully-equipped dining kitchen and a conservatory with access to the rear garden.

To the first floor is a double bedroom and a single bedroom along with the family bathroom with bathtub.

Externally is a driveway for two vehicles and a small lawn to the front. To the rear is an enclosed garden with lawn, flowerbeds and patio for furniture.

To the front is off street parking for two vehicles and a small lawn.

1. Exterior

To the front is off street parking for two vehicles and a small lawn. Photo: Strike

The spacious living room with lounge greets you when you enter the property.

2. Lounge

The spacious living room with lounge greets you when you enter the property. Photo: Strike

The bright room has lots of space for furniture for family evenings.

3. Lounge

The bright room has lots of space for furniture for family evenings. Photo: Strike

Adjacent is the fully equipped kitchen.

4. Kitchen

Adjacent is the fully equipped kitchen. Photo: Strike

