Leeds houses for sale: Charming cheap two bedroom family home with conservatory and enclosed rear garden
This charming terraced house in Methley is ideal for small families and first time buyers with its modern interior, enclosed garden and low price.
The property on Pinders Green Walk in Methley is on the market with Strike for £170,000.
The family home comprise a generous and bright living room with stairs to the first floor, a modern fully-equipped dining kitchen and a conservatory with access to the rear garden.
To the first floor is a double bedroom and a single bedroom along with the family bathroom with bathtub.
Externally is a driveway for two vehicles and a small lawn to the front. To the rear is an enclosed garden with lawn, flowerbeds and patio for furniture.