Leeds houses for sale: Charming two bedroom bungalow in Roundhay with large occasional loft and enclosed garden
This charming bungalow on Lidgett Lane in Roundhay, Leeds, is on the market with Manning Stainton for £315,000.
The ground floor comprise a hallway with access to all rooms, a spacious living room with bay window, a fitted breakfast kitchen, a large master bedroom with an ensuite shower room, a second single bedroom with fitted wardrobes, and a family bathroom with roll-top bathroom.
Via stairs in the kitchen is a large loft that can be used as a third bedroom.
Externally is a lawned garden to the front with a path to the door, and to the rear is an enclosed mostly lawned garden with mature trees.