Leeds houses for sale: Charming two bedroom bungalow in Roundhay with large occasional loft and enclosed garden

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 18th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

This charming bungalow on Lidgett Lane in Roundhay, Leeds, is on the market with Manning Stainton for £315,000.

The ground floor comprise a hallway with access to all rooms, a spacious living room with bay window, a fitted breakfast kitchen, a large master bedroom with an ensuite shower room, a second single bedroom with fitted wardrobes, and a family bathroom with roll-top bathroom.

Via stairs in the kitchen is a large loft that can be used as a third bedroom.

Externally is a lawned garden to the front with a path to the door, and to the rear is an enclosed mostly lawned garden with mature trees.

1. Front garden

The property occupies an elevated position with a lawned front garden and pathway leading to the door.

1. Front garden

The property occupies an elevated position with a lawned front garden and pathway leading to the door.

2. Lounge

The living room has a bay window to the front and a feature fireplace.

2. Lounge

The living room has a bay window to the front and a feature fireplace.

3. Kitchen

The open plan breakfast kitchen is fitted with a modern range of wall and base units.

3. Kitchen

The open plan breakfast kitchen is fitted with a modern range of wall and base units.

4. Kitchen

It has integrated appliances and contrasting worktops.

4. Kitchen

It has integrated appliances and contrasting worktops.

