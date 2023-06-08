Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Charming terraced home in sought-after Scholes village has gorgeous feature fireplace

Buyers looking for the best of both worlds will want to take a closer look at this mid-terrace home in a sought-after Leeds village.
Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

Located in Scholes, the property enjoys a rural setting combined with easy access to local amenities. Local shops are within walking distance, providing a sense of community and convenience. The surrounding area also offers an array of scenic walking trails and parks.

The home itself has a warm and inviting living room, well-appointed cottage style kitchen and two bedrooms. A pretty garden to the front adds to the charm of the property, while the patio area and outbuilding to the back provide useful extra space.

The property is listed for sale with Preston Baker and offers over £200,000 are being sought.

The mid-terrace home is a highly sought-after village location.

1. Main street

The mid-terrace home is a highly sought-after village location. Photo: Preston Baker

The feature fireplace, in working condition for a real fire, makes this living room an inviting place to relax and unwind.

2. Living room

The feature fireplace, in working condition for a real fire, makes this living room an inviting place to relax and unwind. Photo: Preston Baker

The kitchen features a modern oven and hob, ample storage space and a range of shaker style units.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen features a modern oven and hob, ample storage space and a range of shaker style units. Photo: Preston Baker

The master bedroom has ample space and features a built-in wardrobe.

4. Master bedroom

The master bedroom has ample space and features a built-in wardrobe. Photo: Preston Baker

