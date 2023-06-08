Leeds houses for sale: Charming terraced home in sought-after Scholes village has gorgeous feature fireplace
Located in Scholes, the property enjoys a rural setting combined with easy access to local amenities. Local shops are within walking distance, providing a sense of community and convenience. The surrounding area also offers an array of scenic walking trails and parks.
The home itself has a warm and inviting living room, well-appointed cottage style kitchen and two bedrooms. A pretty garden to the front adds to the charm of the property, while the patio area and outbuilding to the back provide useful extra space.
The property is listed for sale with Preston Baker and offers over £200,000 are being sought.