Buyers looking for the best of both worlds will want to take a closer look at this mid-terrace home in a sought-after Leeds village.

Located in Scholes, the property enjoys a rural setting combined with easy access to local amenities. Local shops are within walking distance, providing a sense of community and convenience. The surrounding area also offers an array of scenic walking trails and parks.

The home itself has a warm and inviting living room, well-appointed cottage style kitchen and two bedrooms. A pretty garden to the front adds to the charm of the property, while the patio area and outbuilding to the back provide useful extra space.

The property is listed for sale with Preston Baker and offers over £200,000 are being sought.

1 . Main street The mid-terrace home is a highly sought-after village location. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

2 . Living room The feature fireplace, in working condition for a real fire, makes this living room an inviting place to relax and unwind. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen features a modern oven and hob, ample storage space and a range of shaker style units. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

4 . Master bedroom The master bedroom has ample space and features a built-in wardrobe. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

