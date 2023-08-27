Leeds houses for sale: Charming Horsforth home with large gardens and stunning open kitchen and diner
A four bedroom family home with large gardens and two reception rooms is on the market.
The property on Victoria Mews in Horsforth, Leeds is on the market with Hardisty Prestige for £650,000.
The ground floor comprise a porch with access to a guest WC and the large stunning living kitchen diner with stairs to the first floor and French doors to the rear, and a spacious lounge. There is also a second reception room and a handy utility room.
To the first floor are four bedrooms, of which the master has a private ensuite with shower. The family bathroom has a bathtub with shower over.
The large rear garden has a large decked area, lawns and mature borders and plantings. To the front is a large driveway and a garage.