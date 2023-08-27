A four bedroom family home with large gardens and two reception rooms is on the market.

The ground floor comprise a porch with access to a guest WC and the large stunning living kitchen diner with stairs to the first floor and French doors to the rear, and a spacious lounge. There is also a second reception room and a handy utility room.

To the first floor are four bedrooms, of which the master has a private ensuite with shower. The family bathroom has a bathtub with shower over.