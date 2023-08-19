Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Charming former lodge house with large gardens and conservatory in Oakwood

This charming period home full of character used to be the former lodge house to Towerhurst.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 19th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

The three bedroom property with large gardens is on the market with Manning Stainton for £750,000.

Tudor Lodge is located on Oakwood Lane on the doorstop of Roundhay Park and Oakwood Parade and features large gardens with lawns and mature trees and shrubbery.

To the ground floor is a entrance porch leading to a hallway with stairs to the first floor. A spacious kitchen with fitted base and wall units, a separate dining room with large windows and a stunning reception room with a fireplace. A versatile study with access to the charming conservatory, and a vestible with a guest WC completes this floor.

To the first floor are three double bedrooms, a WC and the family bathroom with a bathtub with shower over.

The property has a large drive with a double garage with space for multiple vehicles.

Stone gateposts are on either side of a long drive.

Gates

Stone gateposts are on either side of a long drive.

The property is offers character and distinction with its unique exterior.

The lodge

The property is offers character and distinction with its unique exterior.

The stunning entrance porch with an inner door to the hallway.

Hall

The stunning entrance porch with an inner door to the hallway.

A large separate dining room with large windows is the perfect space for entertaining.

Dining room

A large separate dining room with large windows is the perfect space for entertaining.

