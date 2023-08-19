This charming period home full of character used to be the former lodge house to Towerhurst.

The three bedroom property with large gardens is on the market with Manning Stainton for £750,000.

Tudor Lodge is located on Oakwood Lane on the doorstop of Roundhay Park and Oakwood Parade and features large gardens with lawns and mature trees and shrubbery.

To the ground floor is a entrance porch leading to a hallway with stairs to the first floor. A spacious kitchen with fitted base and wall units, a separate dining room with large windows and a stunning reception room with a fireplace. A versatile study with access to the charming conservatory, and a vestible with a guest WC completes this floor.

To the first floor are three double bedrooms, a WC and the family bathroom with a bathtub with shower over.

The property has a large drive with a double garage with space for multiple vehicles.

1 . Gates Stone gateposts are on either side of a long drive. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . The lodge The property is offers character and distinction with its unique exterior. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Hall The stunning entrance porch with an inner door to the hallway. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales